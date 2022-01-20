Jamie Lynn Spears is pulling out some receipts. In the second part of her interview with Spotify's Call Me Daddy podcast, Jamie Lynn claps back at those who doubt she tried to help her sister, Britney Spears, get out of her conservatorship by reading a text she claims to have sent Britney back in November 2020.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. It was terminated in November 2021, months after Britney spoke out in court against the conservatorship.

In an interview with ET in support of her new memoir, Things I Should've Said, Jamie Lynn said that, at the time the conservatorship was put into place, she was a teenager, pregnant with her first child, and thus "pretty preoccupied," adding that she "didn't understand a lot of things."

As she got older, though, Jamie Lynn told ABC News, she "went out of my way to make sure that [Britney] had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family." Britney later claimed on Twitter that Jamie Lynn was "aloof" to her situation.

While on the podcast, Jamie Lynn read a text message that she claims to have sent Britney on Nov. 11, 2020, in an effort to prove that she was trying to help Britney get out of the conservatorship. The Zoey 101 alum additionally alleged that she sent the same text to Britney's now-fiancé, Sam Asghari, the next morning.

The lengthy text, which Jamie Lynn provided screenshots of, claimed in part that their father, Jamie Spears, was ready to resign as conservator. He was suspended as conservator in September 2021, before the conservatorship was terminated the next month.

"I actually spoke to Dad, and he is more then [sic] willing to agree [to] drop all this extra legal crap, extra lawyers, and extra court dates that they keep creating, only for you to keep getting denied, and letting you down each time," Jamie Lynn read. "If you're willing to speak with him, and start the actual legal process of getting what you want, then dad is on board with that as well."

Jamie Lynn concluded her message by noting, "I have nothing to gain or lose in this situation, no matter what happens with the conservatorship, but I am sick of seeing this whole thing just keep going in circles, so I figured I should see what I could do to help... I have no reason to send this to you, other then [sic] I love you, and I'm trying to be helpful. I'm here if you need anything. Love you."

In the wake of Jamie Lynn's book's release, Britney has spoken out against her sister, and even sent her a cease and desist letter, calling on her to stop referencing her "derogatorily" in interviews and threatening further legal action if she refused. Jamie Lynn's lawyer responded with a letter of his own, calling out Britney for her "vile" social media posts, and claiming that his client's book "is not about Britney."

When ET spoke with Jamie Lynn, the Zoey 101 alum opened up about why she decided to write her book.

"I wrote this book so that I could show my daughters to use their voice," she told ET. "I hope that tells other people to do the same. Even if you’re afraid, and even if you feel like it’s something that’s scary for you to do, your voice matters. You should always feel like you can control your narrative."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jamie Lynn Spears' Lawyer Reacts to Britney's Cease and Desist Letter

Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn Cease and Desist Letter

Jamie Lynn Spears on How Britney Allegedly Reacted to 'Cry Me a River'

Related Gallery