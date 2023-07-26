Britney Spears can't wait to share her story on her terms. A source tells ET that the 41-year-old pop star is "very excited about her book," The Woman In Me, which is due for release on Oct. 24.

"She is looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way," the source shares. "She's not feeling nervous at all and she's actually very eager to get it out there."

While a report from TMZ earlier this month suggested that Spears was "undecided" about whether to personally record the audio version of her memoir, ET's source has confirmed that the singer "did not record the audio part herself."

Earlier this month, Spears shared a first look at the book's stunning cover shot. The singer appears topless with her arms crossed over her chest, wearing a pair of metallic pants in the image.

"I worked my a** off for this book," Spears previously said in a video posted on social media. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done."

"The Woman In Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," a press release from the publisher, Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, reads.

In April, a source told ET that the "Stronger" singer was "not holding back" when it came to telling her story and hinted that she was "very close" to finishing the book.

"They're in the homestretch of making it happen and finalizing all the details." The source added that the memoir will be "everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back."

Another source told ET that writer Sam Lansky (The Gilded Razor, Broken People) "has helped ghostwrite" the singer's book.

"Britney had a few versions she has written and Sam has helped her put her story together," the source said.

The book's release comes a little over a year after the singer signed a sizable $15-million book deal with Simon & Schuster. The source told ET that the memoir moved along so quickly largely due to Jamie Lynn Spears' interview in January 2022 on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast.

Just last week, Spears reunited with will.i.am to release their new song, "Mind Your Business." The pop-synth dance track pulsates with a hypnotic beat and a unique energy, as both Spears and will.i.am offer up vocals for the electronica-steeped musical offering, which also benefits from a stuck-in-your-head-for-days hook.

The single is the latest in a series of collaborations between Spears and will.i.am, after the 48-year-old executive-produced her 2013 album, Britney Jean, was featured on the song "It Should Be Easy," and was also featured on her Femme Fatale song, "Big Fat Bass," in 2011.

In another blast from the past, Spears recently met up with longtime friend and former *NSYNC member, Lance Bass, and his twins, Violet and Alexander.

"I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!!," Spears proclaimed in a tweet on Monday. "They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!"

Spears had even more reason to celebrate this week, as her 2004 hit, "Toxic," reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

