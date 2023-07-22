Britney Spears abs-olutely loves to model her wardrobe.

The 41-year-old "...Baby One More Time" singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a video of her modeling some super low-rise jeans, knee-length brown leather boots and a white blouse that was cropped just enough to get a look at her toned abs. She also modeled a pencil rim felt Fedora hat, and she wasn't alone.

Britney's husband, Sam Asghari, also makes a cameo in the video, where he's also seen wearing a matching Fedora hat. Set to the tune of Miley Cyrus' rendition of Hall & Oates' 1982 track "Maneater," Sam looks super casual in workout shorts and a t-shirt. He's holding a Starbucks drink and briefly takes off the hat before the clip cuts to Sam and Britney smiling and holding hands as they walk up to the camera.

It's unclear what her fans think about the latest video, given Britney, whose highly anticipated memoir The Woman in Me drops Oct. 24, turned off the comments on her post. She captioned the post, "🐩🐩🐩."

Just over a month ago, Britney and Sam celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Sam took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with photos from their wedding. One snap showed her hand over his and showing off their wedding rings. He overlayed the photo with the text, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half."

The next Instagram Story was a glam video commemorating the lead up to the special day, from sketches of his and her wedding day attire to Sam picking out and wearing his classic tuxedo.

The video also showed Britney's veil and wedding dress before she appears wearing the full outfit and hopping into a a carriage adorned with pink roses. The video, set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," later shows the happy couple at the altar exchanging vows before walking down the aisle as a married couple.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," Sam wrote to the video. "Happy anniversary my Love."

