It's will.i.am and Britney Spears, b**ch! The duo has come together again for another hit.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman and Spears released their latest collaboration, "Mind Your Business," late Thursday evening, to the delight of fans.

The pop-synth dance track pulsates with a hypnotic beat and a unique energy, as both Spears and will.i.am offer up vocals for the electronica-steeped musical offering, which also benefits from a stuck-in-your-head-for-days hook.

When the track was first announced, will.i.am dropped a visual via social media that began with a snippet of their track, "Scream & Shout," from will.i.am's 2013 album, #willpower. The song then cuts to a different upbeat techno beat where Spears is heard saying, "Mind your business, b**ch."

As the video comes to an end, the text "will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW" appears on the screen.

He also shared the same video on Instagram with the caption, "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

On Tuesday, the mega-producer dropped another snippet of the song, officially announcing the song's title and praising the singer ahead of their release.

"I'm sooo honored and excited for this release...Thank you @britneyspears...you're one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I've met in my life...I always loved working with you and I always will...," he captioned the Instagram post.

The single is the latest in a series of collaborations between Spears and will.i.am, after the 48-year-old executive-produced her 2013 album, Britney Jean, featured on the song "It Should Be Easy," and previously featured on her Femme Fatale song, "Big Fat Bass," in 2011.

Spears last teamed up with Elton John on 2022's "Hold Me Closer." The song combined the chorus of John's 1972 smash, "Tiny Dancer," and verses of his 1992 hit single, "The One," with fresh, dance-pop production.

The release of "Mind Your Business" is particularly poignant because Spears recently announced the upcoming drop of her long-awaited tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me. The "Baby One More Time" singer revealed that the novel will drop on Oct. 24, sharing a first look at the cover image featuring her in a pair of metallic pants posing topless.

In addition to her own announcement, the publishing company, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, also shared the news.

"The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. THE WOMAN IN ME reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," a press release said.

In April, a source told ET that the "Stronger" singer was "not holding back" when it came to telling her story and hinted that she was "very close" to finishing the book.

"They're in the homestretch of making it happen and finalizing all the details. The source added that the memoir will be "everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back."

Another source told ET that writer Sam Lansky (The Gilded Razor, Broken People) "has helped ghostwrite" the singer's book.

"Britney had a few versions she has written and Sam has helped her put her story together," the source said.

The book's release comes a little over a year after the singer signed a sizable $15-million book deal with Simon & Schuster. The source told ET that the memoir moved along so quickly largely due to Jamie Lynn Spears' interview in January 2022 on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast.

