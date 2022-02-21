Britney Spears Signs $15 Million Deal to Pen Tell-All Memoir

She is telling her own story on her own terms! Britney Spears will soon be penning her life story in a tell-all memoir.

The songstress has signed a sizable $15 million dollar book deal with publishing company Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.

The deal is the result of a high-powered bidding war between multiple publishing companies, and is among one of the priciest deals for a memoir, according to Page Six, who were the first to report.

Neither Spears, her reps, or reps for Simon & Schuster have yet to comment on or officially confirm the reports.

The news comes just over three months after the "Toxic" songstress' 13-year conservatorship was terminated by the court, and the singer was finally given back control of her own finances.

The reports of a memoir penned by Spears also come on the heels of the singer's very public feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, largely over the Sweet Magnolias actress' own memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Meanwhile, Spears' legal battles are still on-going as her estranged father, Jamie Spears, filed documents in December demanding that his daughter's estate pay his legal fees and those associated with wrapping up the conservatorship. The singer has strongly contested these demands.

Despite the lingering legal issues, the 40-year-old pop icon has been making the most of her newfound freedom. A source told ET in December that she is planning a massive career comeback in 2022.

"Britney is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities. Several brands have reached out to her with amazing offers and nothing is off the table," the source said. "She's excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren’t available to her in the past."

"Britney is her own decision maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She's just waiting for the right time for everything," the source added.

Check out the video below to hear more.

How Britney Spears Is Planning for Her Career in 2022 (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Congress Invited Britney Spears to Testify About Conservatorships

Britney Spears Welcomes New Additions to Family, Her Mom Reacts

Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn Again as 'Scum': 'The Nerve of You'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Find Peace in Hawaii, Source Says

Related Gallery