Britney Spears Planning Career Comeback for 2022, Source Says

2022 is about to be Britney Spears' year. A source tells ET that the 40-year-old pop star is planning her comeback for the new year.

"Britney is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities. Several brands have reached out to her with amazing offers and nothing is off the table. She's excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren’t available to her in the past," the source said.

With the ball finally back in Britney's court, the source told ET that the musician is ready to make her own decisions in both her personal life and her career.

"Britney is her own decision maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She's just waiting for the right time for everything," the source continued.

And she'll be making those decisions with the help of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who the source says is encouraging Britney "in every way."

"Sam is a huge support for Britney and is encouraging her in every way. Things are going very smooth and steady for them as a couple and if anything, their relationship is even stronger since getting engaged," the source added.

Britney has already started making some of those decisions, namely when it comes to her beauty and health. Earlier this month, another source told ET that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu made a house call for Britney.

Instagram Story

The newly engaged singer had two treatments, InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt, both of which are minimally invasive.

"She seemed very excited to be able to make decisions for herself like this one, and work with Dr. Chiu to feel like her best self," the source shared.

The news of Britney's career plans amped up beauty regimen comes just weeks after the courts ruled that the "Oops I Did It Again" singer is free to handle her finances and conduct business on her own. The Dec. 9 ruling by Judge Brenda Penny read, “The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court regarding restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents revoked.”

The latest legal victory comes after Britney was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12. Outside of the courtroom, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, declared that the singer is a “free and independent woman.”

"Judge Penny once again acknowledged that today by, once again, indicating that she has the capacity to do whatever she wants,” he said. “It wasn’t a surprise to hear Judge Penny say that, but it was confirmatory of what we all know based on Nov. 12.”

For more on Britney, and what she's planning to do next, watch the video below.

