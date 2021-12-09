Britney Spears Can Now Conduct Business on Her Own Without Conservatorship Regulations
Britney Spears can run her money, her way.
In yet another legal victory for the 40-year-old pop star, the courts ruled on Thursday that Spears is free to handle her finances and conduct business on her own. The ruling by Judge Brenda Penny read, “The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court regarding restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents revoked.”
The latest victory comes after Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12. Outside of the courtroom, Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, declared that the singer is a “free and independent woman.”
“Judge Penny once again acknowledged that today by, once again, indicating that she has the capacity to do whatever she wants,” Rosengart said. “It wasn’t a surprise to hear Judge Penny say that, but it was confirmatory of what we all know based on Nov. 12.”
Rosengart also used the opportunity to speak on an issue that affects not only his client, but other people in the entertainment space as well -- the paparazzi.
“There are issues that Britney shined a spotlight on,” he told reporters. “One of the issues should be the paparazzi acting in a more civilized manor with regard not only to Britney but to other celebrities as well. I think that should be part of any legislation that either the US Congress looks at, California looks at, or New York State looks at.”
Earlier this month -- ahead of her 40th birthday trip with boyfriend Sam Asghari -- the “Oops I Did It Again” singer called out the paparazzi on her Instagram. Next to a photo featuring Spears and her boyfriend, she wrote, "Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷," she wrote, adding that she's "been working out and it’s real."
"Whatever 🤷🏼♀️💅🏼 !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!!" she added. "I am blessed !!!!"
