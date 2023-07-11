The world will finally hear Britney Spears' story in her own words!

On Tuesday, the "Baby One More Time" singer announced the release date for her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

"10.24.23," the 41-year-old pop star captioned the post revealing the date.

In a video, pink words flash, "It's coming. My story. On my terms. At last. Are you ready?" before the cover is revealed.

The cover of the book sees Spears in a pair of metallic pants posing topless.

In addition to her own announcement, the publishing company, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, also shared the news.

"THE WOMAN IN ME is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. THE WOMAN IN ME reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," a press release said.

Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster

In April, a source told ET that the "Stronger" singer was "not holding back" when it came to telling her story and hinted that she was "very close" to finishing the book.

"They're in the homestretch of making it happen and finalizing all the details. The source added that the memoir will be "everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back."

Another source told ET that writer Sam Lansky (The Gilded Razor, Broken People) "has helped ghostwrite" the singer's book.

"Britney had a few versions she has written and Sam has helped her put her story together," the source said.

The book's release comes a little over a year after the singer signed a sizable $15-million book deal with Simon & Schuster. The source told ET that the memoir moved along so quickly largely due to Jamie Lynn Spears' interview in January 2022 on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Says She's Still a 'Huge Fan' of Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears Alleged Slapping Incident: No Charges to Be Filed

Britney Spears Claims She Visited Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Kevin Federline Slams Report Britney Spears Is Using Meth This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery