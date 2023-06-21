Britney Spears Claims She Visited Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears claims she recently visited her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The 41-year-old pop star also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some footage of herself and her husband, Sam Asghari, on a boat in the ocean.

In the clip, Britney dances around in a hot pink bikini as Sam gives her a playful slap on the butt before she dives off the boat and into the water.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family 😌 !!!" the "...Baby One More Time" singer wrote.

Britney's 32-year-old sister has been promoting her upcoming Paramount + film, Zoey 102, a reboot of her hit series, Zoey 101. The movie is out on July 27.

The relationship between Britney and her younger sister has been strained in recent years amid Britney's conservatorship trial against her father, Jamie Spears, the #FreeBritney movement and the publication of Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should've Said.

Britney previously called out her sister for the timing of her book, calling her "scum" and saying she's "lying through her teeth."

In 2022, the feud led to lawyers getting involved after Britney's attorney sent Jamie Lynn's legal counsel a cease and desist letter in an effort to get the Sweet Magnolias star to stop mentioning her or sharing stories about her while promoting her memoir.

But in December 2022, Britney posted a photo of Jamie Lynn playing guitar on Instagram, writing, "It’s my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain't alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

Neither Britney nor Jamie Lynn are currently following each other on social media.

In January 2022, Jamie Lynn told ET, "We do have the same parents and that very much makes us sisters, and I love and support my sister and I respect her healing process and however she has to work through things. All I ask is that I, you know, have that same space because it's important. Everyone's process looks different."

Last month, Britney visited in person with her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, who came to her daughter's home in Los Angeles.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time," Britney wrote. "With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!"

