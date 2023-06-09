Sam Asghari is in a celebratory mood. The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to pay homage to his "better half" Britney Spears on their one-year wedding anniversary.

In his first Instagram Story, Asghari posted a photo of her hand over his hand and showing off their wedding rings. He overlayed the photo with the text, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half." The next Instagram Story was a glam video commemorating the lead up to the special day, from sketches of his and her wedding day attire to Asghari picking out and wearing his classic tuxedo.

The video also showed Spears' veil and wedding dress before she appears wearing the full outfit and hopping into a a carriage adorned with pink roses. The video, set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," later shows the happy couple at the altar exchanging vows before walking down the aisle as a married couple.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," Asghari wrote to the video. "Happy anniversary my Love."

Sam Asghari / Instagram

Sam Asghari / Instagram

Asghari didn't tag Spears in either of the posts. Then again, he can't. Spears -- for seemingly the umpteenth time -- deleted her Instagram account on Thursday. Spears deleted her account less than a week after sharing a picture of her carrying her youngest son, Jayden.

In the picture, which she simply captioned, " 🌷🌷 📷: GSI Media," Spears and her son coordinate in matching blue outfits while she carries him on her hip. The singer also turned off the comments on the post.

Spears shares Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who asked Spears and then got the green light to relocate their children to Hawaii. Also, just last month, the pop singer had taken to Instagram to address her mom, Lynne Spears, visiting her in Los Angeles.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time," the singer wrote. "With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!"

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at her home last year in a small ceremony, surrounded by their inner circle. They've been together since 2016.

Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen, told ET at the time, "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together."

