Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are reportedly becoming husband and wife today!

According to multiple reports, the 40-year-old singer will exchange vows with 28-year-old Asghari on Thursday, in a semi-intimate ceremony attended by around 60 close friends and family of the bride and groom. It is said that Spears will wear a Versace dress for the celebration.

In photos obtained by TMZ, preparation for the wedding appears to be taking place in Los Angeles, with a giant white tent keeping much detail secure. However, a staircase leading into the tent can be seen. Spears father, mother and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are reportedly not invited.

The reports come hours after Spears documented an outing with Asghari where the two rode in the back of a Rolls Royce and sipped champagne. Spears posted videos of their adventure to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, and showed off a fancy manicure as she held onto a tiny glass of bubbly.

In Spears' videos, she also strategically shows off the beautiful engagement ring Asghari designed for her. The model recently described her ring as "a princess cut, for a real life princess," during an interview with GQ last month.

In the same interview, Asghari kept mum on wedding details, but did call Spears his "soon-to-be wife."

Explaining what first attracted him to Spears when they met six years ago on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, Asghari told GQ, "It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September. In March, he opened up about starting a new chapter with his love.

“Everything’s amazing,” Asghari told ET. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out. “Everything is going to be new from here on out,” he added.

This will be Asghari's first marriage and Spears' third. She was briefly married to former friend Jason Alexander in 2004 and that same year, she wed Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 and share two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden.

