Britney Spears is thanking her fans for their support after announcing she suffered a miscarriage. -- and over the last few months since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated. Spears took to Instagram Thursday to share a lengthy update, in which she spoke on her miscarriage, her conservatorship and her upcoming book.

"I've never been more happy in my life ... in the past several months since it's been over besides my miscarriage!!!" Spears said of how she feels since the conservatorship was terminated in November.

While her miscarriage -- which she announced just last weekend -- was a low point for Spears, she said her "spirit feels lighter."

Adding, "My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day."

While she touched on the topic, Spears said she doesn’t want to speak about the "traumatic" experiences from her conservatorship anymore.

"I feel like I would entertain the people who hurt me … I do believe they would secretly like the embarrassment I would go through bringing it up 100 percent … They will no longer get the best of me and humiliate me."

She is, however, documenting it all in a book, telling fans she's made a point to capture her experience "through a book."

"Nobody should have to go through what I went through ... I've made a point to capture my experience through a book ... I am writing," she shared. "It's all written on pages that people will hold with their own two hands ... and hopefully have a better understanding."

Though it's tough to relive, Spears said she's doing it for her fans, so that they too know they are not alone.

"Trust me I KNOW if you’re going through something and you feel so distant from everything … it’s hard to confront your mind and say … 'oh you’re not alone' … it’s easier said than done, but I need to share through it all … my subconscious knew it was gonna be ok … the spirit within me that told me to keep moving forward was all I had … it’s what I hung onto," the "Circus" singer maintained.

She concluded the heartfelt post by thanking fans for their support and for sticking by her side through it all.

"Their hearts knew and there’s not a single day that goes by that I’m not aware of that and I’m so grateful to have my fans," Spears concluded.

For more on the singer, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Sam Asghari Skips Cannes Film Festival Amid Britney Spears Miscarriage

Sam Asghari Speaks Out After Suffering Miscarriage With Britney Spears

Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage: 'This Is a Devastating Time'

Britney Spears Says She and Sam Asghari Are 'Having a Baby' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery