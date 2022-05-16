Sam Asghari is thanking fans for their support after announcing that he and his fiancée, Britney Spears, suffered a miscarriage. Asghari took to his Instagram Story Monday to share his appreciation, telling fans that he and Spears are "moving forward" with their future.

"We have felt your support," Asghari wrote. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The 28-year-old actor added that despite the setback, the pair will be "expanding our family soon."

Asghari's post comes just two days after he and Spears revealed they had lost their "miracle baby" just over a month after they announced that they were expecting.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple's joint post read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength," the statement continued. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears added in the caption of her post, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support," while Asghari promised in her comments, "We will have a miracle soon."

Spears shared that she was expecting last month after she and Asghari took a trip to Hawai'i.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" Spears wrote in her announcement. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Spears added that she planned to do yoga every day of her pregnancy, and shared that with her previous two babies she had privately suffered from "perinatal depression" but was grateful that now "women talk about it everyday."

The performer is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline but revealed during the court testimony during her conservatorship hearing last June, testimony last June, that she wanted to get married and expand her family with Asghari, alleging that her conservatorship had previously prevented her from doing so.

Spears and Asghari announced that they had officially set their wedding date earlier this month. The couple, who met in 2016, got engaged in September, just two months before her conservatorship was officially terminated.

