Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Set Their Wedding Date
Sam Asghari Says He and Fiancée Britney Spears Are 'So Excited t…
Britney Spears Announces She's 'Having a Baby' in Confusing Inst…
Rebel Wilson on Her 'Work Hard, Play Hard' Approach to Health Af…
Eric Dane Gives Funny PSA for Parents Who Don't Want Kids Watchi…
Gayle King 'Really Pulling' for Chris Rock After Oscars Slap Con…
Ben Stiller 'So Happy' After Confirming He and Wife Christine Ta…
Prince Harry Says He Feels His Mom Princess Diana’s Presence ‘Mo…
How Pregnant Rihanna Is Doing Amid A$AP Rocky's Arrest (Source)
Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage
'90 Day Fiancé' Premiere: Miona Wants the Luxury Life Jibri Can'…
Amber Heard Describes Johnny Depp's Alleged Drug-Fueled Behavior
Amber Heard Recalls Johnny Depp Allegedly Calling Her 'a Mistake…
Barbie Ferreira Reveals Her 'Euphoria' Season 3 Dreams for Kat (…
A$AP Rocky Arrested in Connection to 2021 Los Angeles Shooting I…
Nicole Kidman Wants to Co-Star in a Rom-Com With Alexander Skars…
Watch Chris Rock Make Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Tackl…
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Motion to Dismiss Johnny Depp Defamat…
Billy Porter Reacts to Will Smith’s Oscars Ban After ‘Upsetting’…
Jacob Elordi Says 'Euphoria' Co-Star Angus Cloud Is the 'Kindest…
Britney Spears introduced her followers to her new cat and gave them a sneak peek of her wedding dress! On Sunday, the “Baby One More Time” singer shared a picture of her and Sam Asghari’s latest addition to their family, Wendy.
“Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼♀️ !!!,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote. In the photo, Wendy looks up at the camera as she lays on the veil. Spears didn’t share any additional details about her wedding dress.
Spears, who shared in April that she was expecting her first child with Asghari, has hinted that her good friend, Donatella Versace, is going to be involved in her big day. Still, Spears has not confirmed or shared anymore details from her big day or about her wedding dress.
While the bride-to-be is remaining mum, Asghari teased fans by revealing that the couple have already set a date. On Sunday, the 28-year-old actor wished the soon-to-be mother of three a Happy Mother’s Day.
“Our lives has been a real life fairytale,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories over a picture of Spears flashing her ring for the camera while they kiss. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen.”
Asghari, “Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”
Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September. In March, he opened up about starting a new chapter with his love.
“Everything’s amazing,” Asghari told ET. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out. “Everything is going to be new from here on out,” he added.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebel Wilson Got Britney Spears' Permission for This in Her New Movie
Britney Spears Says She's Taking 'A Little Social Media Hiatus'
Britney Spears Says She Has a 'Small Belly' Following Pregnancy News
Sam Asghari Writes About Fatherhood After Britney Spears' Baby Post
Related Gallery