Britney Spears has finally seen the video showing her tap NBA star Victor Wembanyama's shoulder before the player's security guard "back handed" her. And, despite everything that went down, she's still a fan of the rookie.

The 41-year-old pop singer took to Instagram on Friday and expressed befuddlement at what transpired at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas earlier this week between her and Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs.

"I've been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!" she captioned her lengthy post.

The singer said she's not playing the victim by sharing her point of view. In fact, She says she "gets it," while adding that her reaction after getting slapped "was priceless." According to TMZ, after the slap she started screaming in a British accent, "That's America for you. F**k you all!"

"[M]y reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels."

She praised the people who "swarmed" around her in the aftermath and helped her.

"[They] made me feel like I mattered !!!" she said. "I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying fuck you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!!"

That being said, Spears says she's "still a huge fan of the NBA player."

"it’s not his fault his security hit me … s**t happens !!!" she said. "I hope you're all having a wonderful Friday !!!"

Her reaction came just hours after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ET that it concluded its investigation of the alleged battery incident between Spears and the security guard for Wembanyama, and said that no charges will be filed against the security guard involved. Earlier this week, Spears filed a police report after allegedly being assaulted by a security guard for the NBA star.

Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/T33s7R4yUl — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 6, 2023

Las Vegas Police previously issued a statement to ET, saying, "On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report, and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time."

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, also called out the security guard and took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to address the situation, writing in a since-deleted post, "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise... The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."

Wembanyama had initially told reporters at practice that Spears "grabbed" him, but video does not support his claim.

