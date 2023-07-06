Britney Spears Slapped by Security Guard for Victor Wembanyama
Britney Spears has filed a police report after allegedly being assaulted by a security guard for NBA star Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.
The incident reportedly happened at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, where Spears was dining with husband Sam Asghari.
According to TMZ, who were first to report the news, the singer spotted Wembanyama across the restaurant, and went over to say hello. When she tapped him on the shoulder, Victor Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, reportedly backhanded her, knocking her glasses off and causing her to fall to the ground.
TMZ also reports that Smith apologized to Spears, adding that he didn't realize who she was in the moment. Spears' security team later filed a police report, alleging battery.
Las Vegas Police issued a statement to ET on Thursday, saying, "On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time."
Wembanyama, a 7'5" power forward and center, was selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs at the 2023 NBA Draft last month, making the 19-year-old the tallest active NBA player and the first French player to be drafted with the first pick.
ET has reached out to Spears' rep and the Spurs organization for comment.
