Britney Spears is speaking out. The songstress is addressing the security guard that allegedly "back handed" her in the face on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Spears took to Instagram to call out the security guard -- Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs -- who allegedly hit her when she approached NBA star Victor Wembanyama and tapped him on the shoulder at the ARIA Hotel.

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night," Spears wrote in a post on Thursday. "I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success."

According to Spears, Wembanyama's comments about her behavior -- which he made to a reporter on Thursday after a workout -- were a misrepresentation of events.

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder," she wrote. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causes my glasses [to fall] off my face."

Spears continued, "I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

The singer said that the story of the event has been "super embarrassing" but since it's out anywhere, she feels it's "important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

"Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you," she continued. "I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security of their organization. I hope they will..."

Spears added in her post, "I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I'm 5'3 and he's 7'4."

"I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment," she concluded. "Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support."

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the singer spotted Wembanyama across the restaurant and went over to say hello. When she tapped him on the shoulder, Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, reportedly backhanded her, knocking her glasses off and causing her to fall to the ground.

TMZ also reports that Smith apologized to Spears, adding that he didn't realize who she was in the moment. Spears' security team later filed a police report, alleging battery.

Photos from the night, obtained by first published by TMZ, show Spears (in blue) approaching Wembanyama (in a beige shirt and jeans), who was walking alongside Smith (in a white shirt).

Speaking to a reporter on Thursday, Wembanyama said, "I didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don't stop.' But that person grabbed me from behind -- not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind -- and so I just know the security pushed her away."

"I don't know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner," he said, adding that he didn't find out it was Spears until "a couple hours" later.

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, also called out the security guard and took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to address the situation, writing in a since-deleted post, "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise... The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."

"I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted," Asghari continued. "Much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder."

"The changes needed to have to come from the top, and I look forward to those changes," he added.

Asghari also addressed his reaction to the situation in the moment and criticized the alleged use of violence and aggression from Smith.

"I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself of someone else who is unable to defend themselves," Asghari wrote. "Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable."

"I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women," he added. "Thank you for the support."

Las Vegas Police also issued a statement to ET, saying, "On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time."

Wembanyama, a 7'5" power forward and center, was selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs at the 2023 NBA Draft last month, making the 19-year-old the tallest active NBA player and the first French player to be drafted with the first pick.

