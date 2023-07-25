See Britney Spears With Lance Bass and His Twins: 'I'm a New Auntie'
We never want to say bye, bye, bye to this moment.
Britney Spears has officially met Lance Bass' twins, Violet and Alexander. On Monday, the pop star shared photos of herself with the NSYNC alum, his twin son and daughter, and her husband, Sam Asghari, seemingly at Bass' home.
"I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!!," Spears proclaimed in a tweet. "They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!"
It's unclear if this is the first time the princess of pop has met Bass' youngsters, whom he welcomed with husband Michael Turchin via surrogate in October 2021.
However, as fans well know, the two forged a friendship in the late '90s as they toured together and rose to fame as pop stars. In 2019, Bass confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that Spears was one of the first people he came out to -- on the night of her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander.
"I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing," Bass recalled. "And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset."
"And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on the bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay,'" Bass continued. "And it made her stop crying... She chuckled."
However, it seems like Spears only had reasons to smile this past week, including her 2004 hit, "Toxic," reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify just days after her new collaboration with will.i.am., "Mind Your Business," dropped.
