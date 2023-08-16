After one year of marriage, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are going their separate ways.

A source tells ET, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

ET has reached out to reps for both 41-year-old Spears and 29-year-old Asghari.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the decision to split comes after Asghari confronted Spears over rumors that she had been unfaithful, leading to a big blowout fight. Per TMZ, Asghari has already moved out of Spears' Thousand Oaks home, and is living in a place of his own.

"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source tells the outlet. Meanwhile, a source tells ET Spears "has not been doing well" amid the split. "She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," the source says. "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on.

She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally.

Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her." Of the rumored rift, another source tells ET, "Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real." A separate source tells ET that Spears and Asghari "have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married." The source continues, "Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart. Britney has the tendency to feel like she isn't being prioritized by Sam at times. Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention." Meanwhile, another source adds, "Sam feels like he has gone above and beyond to support Britney and be there for her and like it is never enough." An eyewitness tells ET that Asghari seemed to be doing alright in the days leading up the rumored split, noting that the actor "was out by Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 12, with two other guys and he was not wearing his wedding ring. Sam seemed like he was in good spirits."

Despite Asghari's recent outing and rumblings of a breakup, the pair appeared to be putting on a united front in recent weeks, with Asghari supporting his wife during her July incident with NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard, and voicing his excitement for Spears' upcoming tell-all memoir.

"Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book," a source told ET earlier this month of Asghari's feelings surrounding the memoir. "He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered."

"He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years," the source added of the 29-year-old actor.

In terms of their romance, the source said that Spears and Asghari were "doing well," and said the the pair was "still very in love."

"Sam is very supportive, comforting, and dedicated to Britney. He wants her to be happy and encourages her to be her best self," the source noted at the time. "Communication is key in their relationship. Sam is a very active listener and provides Britney with honest, healthy, and constructive advice in an effort to grow together."

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Spears' California home in June 2022, nearly six years after they met on the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." The wedding was attended by fellow stars including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears' custom gown.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," the groom's rep told ET at the time. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together."

According to a source, Spears' parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not invited amid their estrangement. Her teenage sons with ex Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, also did not attend.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Federline's attorney told ET in a statement at the time. "They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life. Kevin and the boys want her to be happy. Hopefully this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."

The couple's breakup comes less than two years after Spears' infamous conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 ahead of her 40th birthday. During a rare hearing appearance in the midst of her conservatorship battle, Spears alleged the conservatorship prevented her from getting married and having more children. "I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she told the court. "I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don't want me to have children, any more children."

Spears added during her virtual appearance, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things and more so."

A month before their wedding, the couple announced Spears had suffered a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple's joint social media statement read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength," the statement continued. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Despite his recent absence from her social media feeds, Spears did take to Instagram to commemorate Asghari's birthday in early March. As her post for him read, "Happy Birthday 🎂!!! I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more 🌹 !!!"

Behind the scenes, ET learned in February that there was a planned intervention to address Spears' mental health and alleged substance abuse issues, but it did not end up happening after Spears purportedly learned about it. A source told ET that the singer has "struggled with drugs over the years," and that family and friends grew so concerned recently that they planned an intervention. ET reached out to Spears' rep for comment.

She seemed to address the reports in an Instagram post shortly after, writing, "This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and 'doctors' !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have 'medical doctors' !!! I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I’m an extremely boring person !!! It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!"

