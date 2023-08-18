Sam Asghari won't walk away from his marriage to Britney Spears empty-handed. While Asghari, who has signed a confidentiality agreement, will not get a payout or spousal support after he and Spears get divorced, he will be allowed to keep his vehicles and may potentially keep any gifts he's received from the singer.

That is all in accordance with the pair's prenup, which a source previously told ET was "rock solid."

The latest update came the week that news of Asghari and Spears' split broke. That same day, ET exclusively reported that Asghari, 29, had filed for divorce from the pop star, 41.

As for what led to their breakup, a source told ET that "the two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup" amid cheating rumors against Spears.

"Sam believes that Britney cheated on him," a second source told ET. "He believes he caught her in a lie and it caused him to be done with the relationship."

A third source told ET that Asghari and Spears' relationship went downhill when her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

"Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn't let her do a lot of things without him," the source said. "Before Britney's conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam."

"Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed," another source told ET. "Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn't necessarily handle that. Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again."

Asghari has broken his silence on the split, writing on Instagram, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he wrote. "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Asghari's rep also spoke out, denying several reports that had surfaced about their client.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false," Asghari's rep told ET. "No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

