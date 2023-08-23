Britney Spears has a new baby that's already mastered the pacifier! Oh, it's a four-legged baby.

The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted video of her new puppy, Snow. The all-white ball of fur could be seen running circles around Britney, who, in the background, could be heard saying, "Let me show them how tiny you are."

Set to Zazie's "J'envoie valser," the tiny dog was also seen in bed with Britney. It's there where she gave the pooch a pacifier, which Snow truly loved. When Snow wasn't chewing on the pacifier, the pup could be seen rolling around in the comfy bed.

"Introducing Snow ... the new addition to the family," Britney captioned the video. "It's her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️!!!"

Britney's addition to the family comes just a week after Sam Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage. Since the split, it seems Britney's been living her best life. This past weekend, there were photos taken of the pop star making a late-night food run at Dave's Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California.

The "Toxic" singer kept things casual in a pink-and-white sweater and black shorts, which she paired with tan platform sandals. Britney, who wore her long, blonde locks down for the fast food pickup, held what appeared to be a drink in a small glass as she exited the eatery.

She also posted about her night out on Instagram, sharing a video with a group of mystery men, including one who licks her leg as she poses in a sparkling green dress. Later in the video, the group, which she called her "fav boys," were seen holding Britney up as they all smiled for the camera.

As for Sam, a source recently told ET he's "focused on moving on" and settling into his new digs at a luxury high-rise on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City.

