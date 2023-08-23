Britney Spears Introduces New Pet Puppy Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Give First Glimpse at Baby No…
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Previews ' Rollercoaster' Finale and…
Angelina Jolie: Movies That Made Us Fall in Love
Kelsey Grammer Spills New Details on 'Frasier' Revival (Exclusiv…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Inside Jon Gosselin's New Life With Girlfriend Stephanie: See Ra…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Watch Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency Play Out on 'Jack Osbo…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Jennifer Aniston Admits Relationships Are ‘Still a Challenge’ Fo…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Serena Williams Welcomes Second Child With Husband Alexis Ohanian
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
Priscilla Presley Shares Wish on What Would’ve Been Lisa Marie’s…
Britney Spears has a new baby that's already mastered the pacifier! Oh, it's a four-legged baby.
The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted video of her new puppy, Snow. The all-white ball of fur could be seen running circles around Britney, who, in the background, could be heard saying, "Let me show them how tiny you are."
Set to Zazie's "J'envoie valser," the tiny dog was also seen in bed with Britney. It's there where she gave the pooch a pacifier, which Snow truly loved. When Snow wasn't chewing on the pacifier, the pup could be seen rolling around in the comfy bed.
"Introducing Snow ... the new addition to the family," Britney captioned the video. "It's her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️!!!"
Britney's addition to the family comes just a week after Sam Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage. Since the split, it seems Britney's been living her best life. This past weekend, there were photos taken of the pop star making a late-night food run at Dave's Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California.
The "Toxic" singer kept things casual in a pink-and-white sweater and black shorts, which she paired with tan platform sandals. Britney, who wore her long, blonde locks down for the fast food pickup, held what appeared to be a drink in a small glass as she exited the eatery.
She also posted about her night out on Instagram, sharing a video with a group of mystery men, including one who licks her leg as she poses in a sparkling green dress. Later in the video, the group, which she called her "fav boys," were seen holding Britney up as they all smiled for the camera.
As for Sam, a source recently told ET he's "focused on moving on" and settling into his new digs at a luxury high-rise on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City.
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears is Open to Reconciling With Mom, Not Dad (Exclusive)
Sam Asghari Moves Into Luxury Building Amid Britney Spears Divorce
Britney Spears Seen for First Time Since Sam Asghari Divorce