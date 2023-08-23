Britney Spears is only interested in reconciling with one of her parents. ET has learned that Britney is not reconciling with her father, Jamie Spears, despite reports, but her mother is a different story.

In May, Britney reconnected with her mother, Lynne Spears, after several years of estrangement and the meeting went so well that ET has learned Britney is open to reconciling with her mom.

At the time, Lynne visited her daughter at her home in Los Angeles with Britney taking to Instagram to address her mom's visit, sharing a throwback snapshot of herself as a little girl in a pink ballet tutu, as well as a caption regarding their meeting.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time," Britney wrote. "With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!"

"Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!" she added.

The relationship between Britney and Lynne has appeared strained in recent years, brought to light amid Britney's highly publicized conservatorship battle in 2021.

Britney made headlines in 2021, when she gave explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Last October, Lynne issued a public plea to her daughter to have a conversation about their history.

"I'm sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!" Lynne wrote on Instagram. "Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"

That interaction came after Britney made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne wrote on Instagram in response to her daughter's post. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years, the month after Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator.

In June 2022, Jamie’s lawyers filed paperwork to compel a deposition from Britney. According to court docs obtained by ET, Jamie's lawyers claim that Britney is not only dodging a deposition but stands to make a reported $15 million from an upcoming tell-all book about her conservatorship and the very things Jamie's lawyers claim Britney was refusing to talk about in court.

In July, a source told ET that the 41-year-old pop star is "very excited about her book," The Woman In Me, which is due for release on Oct. 24.

"She is looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way," the source shared. "She's not feeling nervous at all and she's actually very eager to get it out there."

While a report fromTMZ suggested that Britney was "undecided" about whether to personally record the audio version of her memoir, ET's source confirmed that the singer "did not record the audio part herself."

Last month, Britney reshared a first look at the book's stunning cover shot. The singer appears topless with her arms crossed over her chest, wearing a pair of metallic pants in the image.

"I worked my a** off for this book," Britney previously said in a video posted on social media. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done."

"The Woman In Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," a press release from the publisher, Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, reads.

In April, a source told ET that the "Stronger" singer was "not holding back" when it came to telling her story and hinted that she was "very close" to finishing the book.

"They're in the homestretch of making it happen and finalizing all the details," said the source, adding that the memoir will be "everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back."

Another source told ET that writer Sam Lansky (The Gilded Razor, Broken People) "has helped ghostwrite" the singer's book.

"Britney had a few versions she has written and Sam has helped her put her story together," the source said.

Last week, ET exclusively learned that Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney after one year of marriage.

The news of the divorce filing came hours after ET first learned that the couple had decided to split up.

