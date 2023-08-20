Britney Spears stepped out for the first time since news of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

In new photos taken of the pop star, Spears was seen making a late-night food run at Dave's Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California over the weekend.

The 41-year-old singer kept things casual in a pink and white sweater and black shorts, which she paired with tan platform sandals. Spears, who wore her long, blonde locks down for the fast food pickup, held what appears to be a drink in a small glass as she exited the eatery.

The photos mark Spears' first public outing since Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the "Sometimes" singer last week, after just one year of marriage.

As ET exclusively reported, it was Asghari who pulled the trigger on the marriage and filed for divorce. On Thursday, Asghari broke his silence about the divorce and said, in part, "s**t happens."

Also earlier this week, Asghari's rep set the record straight on a number of stories floating around since the breakup became public.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be," Asghari's rep told ET. "Sam has always and will always support her."

Spears spoke out about the divorce on Instagram on Friday, where she thanked her fans. While she admitted that she's "shocked" over their split, Spears said she's "doing pretty damn good."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she wrote. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" she continues. "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022, after meeting on set of the music video for her 2016 track, "Slumber Party." The pair got engaged in September 2021, just two months before her 13-year conservatorship came to an end.

For more on their split, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Sam Asghari Jokes He Needs Help Hiding From Paparazzi Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence on Split From Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari Speaks Out on Britney Spears Prenup and Exploitation Allegations Amid Divorce This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery