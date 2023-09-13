Britney Spears has moved on from Sam Asghari less than two months after he filed for divorce from her.

The 41-year-old pop star has been spending time with Paul Richard Soliz but a source tells ET that those close to her think he's "isn't good for her" and that's why "they aren't supportive of the relationship." The source says that Spears "likes him though" because "he makes her feel like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam."

Just weeks after Asghari filed for divorce, Spears was seen out with Soliz, a former housekeeper of hers who was hired to clean bathrooms and more. They were photographed in Los Angeles, with paparazzi snapping them in a car together. It's unclear exactly why friends are not a fan of Soliz, but ET confirmed that a man with Soliz's name has a long rap sheet.

In 2004, Soliz was convicted for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and sentenced to four years in state prison. Then, in 2019, he was arrested for "disturbing the peace" via "offensive words." At the time, he spent two days in L.A. County Jail, and was given probation and mandatory supervision for 36 months.

Most recently, in December 2020, Soliz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Earlier this year, he served three months in jail for that offense. He had a probation violation hearing on Monday, and Us Weekly caught up with him as he was leaving court. Soliz, described by the outlet as a licensed contractor, said he's trying to clear up his public image.

"I'm not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record -- I get it," he explained to the outlet. "I'm a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile."

In that same interview, Soliz referred to Spears as "a good person" and Asghari as a "great guy."

News of Spears and Asghari's breakup came in early August, just two months after the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Asghari went on to file for divorce from the singer, as sources told ET that he believes Spears cheated on him. Sources likewise told ET that Spears is "adamant she didn't cheat."

