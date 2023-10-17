Christina Aguilera isn't exactly eager to see her name in print when it comes to Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir.

Spears is set to release The Woman in Me on Oct. 24, and on Monday night, Aguilera was asked about the memoir during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Host Kimmel asked the "Beautiful" singer whether Spears had reached out to her about any mentions in the book.

"Dude, I don't know. I don't know," Aguilera said, laughing off the question.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The GRAMMY winner, who grew up with Spears on The Mickey Mouse Club, added, "I'm hoping that everything is all good with her. Everything's beautiful. The future should be celebrated."

Kimmel wasn't willing to let the question go, teasing Aguilera, "If you had to choose between being in it and not being in it?"

Aguilera laughed, replying, "I mean, for real? For real?"

Kimmel added, "I would like to be in it."

And Aguilera said, "Maybe you will be in it. Listen, I'd rather it be you than me."

Aguilera and Spears had a widely publicized feud throughout their youth, but Aguilera has expressed her support for the pop star in recent years.

In January 2022, Aguilera spoke out following the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

"I couldn't be happier for her, every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit," Aguilera said on The Enrique Santos Show.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

But in November 2021, Spears made it clear she wasn't on good terms with Aguliera when she posted a snippet of an interview Aguilera did in which Aguilera refused to get into details when asked about Spears and whether she's had any communication with her following the termination of her conservatorship. In the clip, Aguilera seemingly looks at a member of her team before responding, "I can't, but I'm happy for her," and walking away.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me ... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!!" Spears wrote. "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … Yes, I do matter!!!!!"

RELATED CONTENT: