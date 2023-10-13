Sam Asghari is making it abundantly clear why he's not nervous about the upcoming release of Britney Spears' new memoir -- he's already read it.

The 29-year-old model made the revelation Thursday while out and about in Beverly Hills when a TMZ photographer asked him if he was worried about what the pop star will reveal when the highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, hits bookstores on Tuesday.

"No, I already read it," Asghari said. "I'm very proud of her. She put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I'll be the first one in line to buy it."

That Asghari is being supportive amid their ongoing divorce should not come as a surprise. Back in August, a source told ET that Asghari was "thrilled" about the upcoming release.

"Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book," the source said. "He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered."

"He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years," the source added.

Someone else not feeling nervous about the upcoming release? Spears herself. A source told ET back in July that she was "looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way" and that she was "not feeling nervous at all." The source added Spears is actually "very eager to get it out there."

Also in July, Spears shared a first look at the book's stunning cover shot. The 41-year-old pop star appears topless with her arms crossed over her chest, wearing a pair of metallic pants in the image.

Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster

"I worked my a** off for this book," Spears previously said in a video posted on social media. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done."

On Friday, Simon & Schuster announced that Spears will read the introduction portion of her memoir and the rest will be narrated by five-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears says in a news release. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

