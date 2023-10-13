The audio version of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, will be narrated by five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams.

Simon & Schuster Audio made the announcement Friday, which also included a surprising tidbit -- that the 41-year-old pop star will read an introduction to the audiobook. The Woman in Me, published by Gallery Books, is set to hit bookstores on Tuesday.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears said in a news release. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

In the same news release, Williams voiced her solidarity with Spears.

"I stand with Britney," the actress said.

This will be Williams' first audiobook. The Woman in Me is described as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. It reveals for the first time Britney’s incredible journey -- and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love -- and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

Ahead of news that Williams is narrating Spears' memoir, the pop star's estranged husband, Sam Asghari, explained to a TMZ photographer why he's not nervous about what Spears will reveal in the book.

"No, I already read it," Asghari said. "I'm very proud of her. She put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I'll be the first one in line to buy it."

As ET first reported, Asghari was the one who pulled the trigger on the marriage and filed for divorce back in August after one year of marriage.

RELATED CONTENT: