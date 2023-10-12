The internet has been abuzz with the news that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated for the past seven years. The actress explains it all in her upcoming memoir, Worthy, which lands on shelves October 17.

Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir takes readers on a journey through her life, from her younger years taking part in the drug trade on the Baltimore streets to how she became the successful woman she is today. Other highlights include her close relationship with Tupac Shakur, her move to Los Angeles where she began her acting career, and the bleak times when she had suicidal ideations and her struggles with self-acceptance. This book gives an unprecedented and intimate look into the actress' life.

One of the biggest surprises about the separation between Jada and Will is that the pair were no longer together when Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian joked about Jada's shaved head. Readers will be excited to learn that this moment is chronicled in Worthy.

Along with Jada's journey, Worthy details her response to the infamous slap, the aftermath and the state of the couple's complicated relationship. Read it all when Worthy drops next week — but be sure to pre-order today.

