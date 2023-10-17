Britney Spears is making a deeply personal claim about her time dating Justin Timberlake.

Inside her memoir, The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old pop star writes about the time she allegedly got an abortion, after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's baby. In an excerpt obtained by People, Spears claims that the "Cry Me a River" singer did not want to become a father.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears wrote about the pregnancy via People. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

ET has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment on the allegations.

Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage)

Spears, and Timberlake, 42, dated from 1999 to 2002. Inside of her highly anticipated memoir, the "Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" singer also writes about the first kiss she shared with Timberlake, when they were teens on The Mickey Mouse Club.

In the excerpt, obtained by People, Spears reveals that the kiss happened when they were young teens, hanging out for a MMC sleepover.

"[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” she writes, according to the outlet. "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."

Timberlake went on to marry Jessica Biel. Together, they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline are parents to sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jaden James, 17.

The "Toxic" singer spoke to People in a new interview about her role as a mother to her two sons, who reside in Hawaii with their father.

"Starting a family was the fulfillment of my dreams," she told the outlet, underscoring the profound joy she found in nurturing her boys. "Being a mom was my dream come true."

The audio version of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, will be narrated by Michelle Williams.

Simon & Schuster Audio made the announcement Friday, which also included a surprising tidbit -- that the singer will read an introduction to the audiobook.

Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears said in a news release. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

In the same news release, Williams voiced her solidarity with Spears.

"I stand with Britney," the actress said.

The Woman in Me is available for pre-order and is set to be released on Oct. 24.

RELATED CONTENT: