Whether you're on the hunt for a new book to cozy up with or are obsessed with all things Scandal and Unprisoned, add Kerry Washington's first memoir, Thicker than Water, to your fall reading list.

The Emmy-winning actress just released her illuminating new book recounting everything from her childhood in the Bronx to her most iconic film and television roles. Right now, the hardcover version of Amazon bestseller is on sale for under $20. If you prefer audiobooks, you can download Thicker than Water through Audible for just $6.

One of the most shocking revelations in Washington's memoir is how she learned a major family secret. At the age of 41, Washington found out that she was conceived via sperm donor after offering to take a DNA test for her appearance on the PBS series Finding Your Roots. For the full story and more insight on Washington's life, order Thicker than Water on Amazon here.

"If Kerry Washington's superpower in acting is that she can make the viewer feel intimate with someone we've never known, her writing superpower is that she can make us relive a life we've never lived," said #1 New York Times bestselling author Trevor Noah in a review. "Utterly immersive, beautifully descriptive, and radically honest, this book takes a compassionate sledgehammer to the facades that so many of us create about ourselves and our families. It's such a gift."

RELATED CONTENT: