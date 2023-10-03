Sales & Deals

Kerry Washington Launches Her First Memoir 'Thicker Than Water': Where to Buy the Bestselling Book

Kerry Washington
Gotham/GC Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:21 AM PDT, October 3, 2023

The actress, producer and activist's first-ever memoir is already an Amazon bestseller.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new book to cozy up with or are obsessed with all things Scandal and Unprisoned, add Kerry Washington's first memoir, Thicker than Water, to your fall reading list.

The Emmy-winning actress just released her illuminating new book recounting everything from her childhood in the Bronx to her most iconic film and television roles. Right now, the hardcover version of Amazon bestseller is on sale for under $20. If you prefer audiobooks, you can download Thicker than Water through Audible for just $6.

Thicker than Water: A Memoir

Thicker than Water: A Memoir
Amazon

Thicker than Water: A Memoir

Actress, director, producer and activist Kerry Washington offers an intimate look into her life in her first-ever memoir, Thicker Than Water.

One of the most shocking revelations in Washington's memoir is how she learned a major family secret. At the age of 41, Washington found out that she was conceived via sperm donor after offering to take a DNA test for her appearance on the PBS series Finding Your Roots. For the full story and more insight on Washington's life, order Thicker than Water on Amazon here.

"If Kerry Washington's superpower in acting is that she can make the viewer feel intimate with someone we've never known, her writing superpower is that she can make us relive a life we've never lived," said #1 New York Times bestselling author Trevor Noah in a review. "Utterly immersive, beautifully descriptive, and radically honest, this book takes a compassionate sledgehammer to the facades that so many of us create about ourselves and our families. It's such a gift."

