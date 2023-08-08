Megan Fox is adding a new line to her already-impressive resume: published poet!

The actress announced her first book of poetry on Tuesday, sharing the cover of the upcoming collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, as well as a personal message on her social media pages.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that has taken root in me because of my silence," wrote the Jennifer's Body star. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

Fox's fans and famous friends were quick to support her, with Lily James commenting "YES" on the post and Lauren Jauregui responding with the fire emoji.

Perhaps the sweetest praise came from Fox's twin flame, fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who also added a fire emoji, writing "proud of you" on her big announcement.

A source told ET last week that Fox and Kelly are back "in a really good place" with their relationship after some rocky moments led them to couples' counseling earlier this year.

"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track," the source said of the 37-year-old actress and 33-year-old singer.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"They are fully back together and enjoying it," the source added. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is out Nov. 7.

