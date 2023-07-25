Megan Fox has never shied away from showing a little skin, and her recent night out with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun was no different. The trio stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu Monday in eye-popping outfits that rival the famed restaurant's sushi selection.

In new pics of the trio, Fox sported a see-through striped dress from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The Transformers alum covered her nipples with a pair of nude pasties, wearing high-waisted underwear underneath instead of a bodysuit.

Fox paired the dress -- which complimented her newly dyed orange hair -- with a set of necklaces, including a stacked silver choker that complimented the high-neck dress.

Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a midriff-baring cropped white tank top that read, "Father Figure."

The rocker, who is a dad to daughter Casie, 13, completed the look with a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers and light blue denim jeans, which he wore low on his waist.

Mod Sun's look was a bit more subdued, with the musician wearing a black tank top and cropped black pants. He completed the look with black-and-white striped socks and a pair of black boots.

Fox also shared some pics of the outfit to Instagram Tuesday evening, writing, "Before you start angrily typing - those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

The group appeared to be enjoying their night out, which comes just days after Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were involved in a bit of an altercation at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

Fox got caught in between MGK's security guard and a man who tried to attack the "Bloody Valentine" singer. In a clip shared to social media, Fox is slammed into a metal barricade by the security guard as Machine Gun Kelly rushes to her rescue and extracts her from the situation.

Fox looks understandably flustered as she walks away from the situation wearing knee-high white heeled boots, ripped black jean shorts, a black bralette top and a black leather jacket. MGK, who is in a white crocheted top and green printed pants, leads her away from the would-be assailant without looking back. It appears that the man in question decided not to try anything further as MGK's security guard is seen following the couple.

The scary incident aside, Fox and Kelly appear to be stronger than ever as evidenced in their loved-up handhold in Monday's photo, and last week, ET learned that the pair have been working on their romance. A source told ET that the engaged couple is "continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy."

"Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent," the source said of the Johnny & Clyde star. "It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort."

Despite a few public outings, the source said that Fox "is trying to keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps."

"She doesn't want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families," the source noted.

