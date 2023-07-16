Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Megan Fox's 'Wild' Bikini Photo Shoot
Machine Gun Kelly is embracing Megan Fox's wild side.
The "Bloody Valentine" singer got flirty with his fiancée on Instagram by posting a playful comment under a slideshow of photos she shared from a recent photo shoot.
In the pics, Fox is rocking a small green bikini and posed like a sultry jungle panther on the long branch of a tree.
Fox, 37, captioned the bikini-clad snapshots, "The forest is my oldest friend."
Kelly, 33, quickly commented under Fox's post, "If this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."
The pair have been public about working on their relationship amid a slew of rumors and reports that the couple had called off their engagement or had broken up all together.
While they have not addressed the latest round of rumors directly, a source told ET back in June that the pair is "doing so much better" in recent months.
"There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship," the source says. "They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship."
The source adds, "MGK has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy."
As for their engagement, just like their relationship, the source says that is also "a work in progress."
"Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever," the source maintains. "Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to."
Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022, but the pair hit a rough spot earlier this year when they were rocked by cheating allegations and split speculation shortly after celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement.
For more on the couple, check out the video below.
