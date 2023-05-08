Machine Gun Kelly seems to be dissing Jack Harlow in his new track.

The rocker released "Renegade Freestyle" on Saturday and fans on social media quickly pointed out that it was targeting Harlow.

"I see why they call you Jackman/You jacked man’s whole swag/Give Drake his flow back, man," MGK raps over the instrumental to Jay-Z and Eminem's "Renegade."

"I eat rappers like Pac Man/Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance," he continues.

The "Jackman" line seemed to be a direct reference to the title of Harlow’s just-released third studio album, Jackman.

MGK’s apparent diss arrives after Harlow’s claim that he’s the "hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters" in the new Jackman. song, "They Don’t Love It."

MGK – who previously released his own version of Harlow’s "What’s Poppin" in 2020 – wrote in an Instagram post promoting the freestyle.

"never been afraid to say what’s on my mind at any given time of day 😈🎯 new cypher out now," the 33-year-old said.

MGK is no stranger to feuds. In 2012, when a then-22-year-old Kelly saw a picture of Eminem's then-16-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade (now 27) and tweeted, "I have to say, she is is hot as f**k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king."

"It all started with the daughter thing," Kelly, now 28, recalled in a recent interview with Power 105.1 radio show The Breakfast Club on Thursday. "I didn't know how old she was. I made a comment, I didn't feel like it was disrespectful but I'm a father, I have a 9-year-old daughter, I get it, 100 percent, and man to man, I'll tell you, I apologize, can I take the tweet down? Sure. But public apology? Come on...We're talking about the same guy who s**ts on dead people."

Meanwhile, MGK is continuing to work on his relationship with Megan Fox following reports that the couple was struggling earlier this year. A source recently told ET that they are currently in a good place.

"Megan and MGK are doing much better and are taking things day by day," the source said. "They feel like they are ultimately meant to be together and they are working towards that goal. They believe they are soulmates and hope to build up their trust, honesty, and everlasting commitment to each other."

The source added: "They are seeing a counselor to help and they're making an effort to make things work."

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Responds to Lil Nas X's Diss Track After Awards Show Nomination Snub

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Diss Track 'Plan B': 'Run It Up Hotties'

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Roast ‘SNL’ Writers in 'Three Sad Virgins' Diss Track

Nick Cannon Releases Third Eminem Diss Track Amid Ongoing Feud

Eminem Demands Apology From Nick Cannon Following His Newest Diss Track