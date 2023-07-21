Megan Fox Is Slammed Into Barricade as Man Lunges at Machine Gun Kelly

It wasn't exactly a nice day at the fair for Megan Fox. In a new viral TikTok video, the 37-year-old actress is seen at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California, with her man, Machine Gun Kelly.

It looks like Fox got caught in between MGK's security guard and a man who tried to attack the "Bloody Valentine" singer. In the clip, Fox is slammed into a metal barricade by the security guard as Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, rushes to her rescue and extracts her from the situation.

Fox looks understandably flustered as she walks away from the situation wearing knee-high white heeled boots, ripped black jean shorts, a black bralette top and a black leather jacket. MGK, who is in a white crocheted top and green printed pants, leads her away from the would-be assailant without looking back. It appears that the man in question decided not to try anything further as MGK's security guard is later seen following the couple.

Earlier this week, ET learned that Fox and Kelly have been working on their romance. A source told ET that the engaged couple is "continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy."

"Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent," the source said of the Johnny & Clyde star. "It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort."

For the time being, the source said Fox "is trying to keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps."

"She doesn't want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families," the source noted.

Kelly and Fox got engaged in January 2022, but rumors of relationship drama began this past February. The couple has since been seen out together on numerous occasions.

