Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to work on their relationship. A source tells ET that the engaged couple is "continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy."

"Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent," the source says of the 37-year-old actress. "It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort."

For the time being, the source says Fox "is trying to keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps."

"She doesn't want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families," the source notes.

The latest relationship update comes days after the couple was seen out and about in California.

Fox wore a lingerie-style top, a mini skirt, and platform heels while shopping with her 33-year-old fiancé, who sported jeans, a white T-shirt and a baseball cap. The pair picked up snacks from Erewhon Market before heading over to Calabasas to see a movie.

Rumors of the couple's relationship woes started circulating in February, the same month that they were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

By June, though, a source told ET that Fox and MGK, who got engaged in January 2022, were "doing so much better."

"There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship," the source said. "They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship."

"Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever," the source added. "Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to."

