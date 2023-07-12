Megan Fox Covers Up Brian Austin Green Tattoo With Racy New Ink

Megan Fox is moving on. The 37-year-old actress got a racy new tattoo on her right hip, which covers the previous body art she had in honor of her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles, California-based tattoo artist Jesse, the owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing, shared a photo of Fox's new ink.

"Coverup tattoo for @meganfox 🐍," he captioned the pic, sharing the snake and flowers art that covers her hip and trails even further down her torso. "Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way ✌️Thanks for your trust @meganfox ✨"

Fox previously had the name "Austin" inked on her hip.

Fox and Green split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years together. The exes share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The Johnny & Clyde actress has since moved on to a longterm on-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Green is also in a longterm relationship with dancer Sharna Burgess. The couple welcomed son Zane in June 2022.

