On Saturday, the 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram to fire back at politician, Robby Starbuck, following comments he made about her and Brian Austin Green's children.

Fox posted a photo on her account of the politician's original tweet from Thursday, which was a picture of Megan and her three kids that read: "These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played a the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."

Starbuck claimed that the incident happened five years ago and that he didn't say anything publicly because the children were young and he believed it would "stop."

Fox promptly responded to Starbuck's claims.

"hey @robbystarbuck," the Jennifer's Body actress began her message directly tagging Starbuck.

"i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser but let me teach you something…irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency.

especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

She added, "i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you f****d with the wrong witch."

Fox and her ex-husband, Green, share children, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Shortly after Starbuck's original post, Green spoke to TMZand shut down the false claims.

"It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not," the Beverly Hills 90210 star said. "This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship."

Green is also the father of 20-year-old son Kassius, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil, and welcomed his fifth son, Zane, with Sharna Burgess in June 2022.

Since finalizing their divorce in 2022, Green and Fox, who are each in new relationships, have been focused on co-parenting their kids -- whom they have kept largely out of the spotlight.

"Brian truly wishes Megan the best and wants her to be happy," a source told ET in April. "He knows Megan continues to make their kids feel stable and loved as she navigates her situation with MGK, which is what matters most to him."

In 2021, Fox became emotional as she spoke about supporting Noah on his journey to expressing himself through clothing and how she has tried to protect him from bullies.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Fox shared. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality," she said during an interview with Glamour UK. "So, from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."

Fox added about her support for Noah, "Though I do have a child that suffers. So, I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this," she continued. "Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard, as a mom."

