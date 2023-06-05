Megan Fox Posts Revealing Bikini Pic After Body Dysmorphia Comments

Megan Fox had a moment of confidence!

On Sunday, the Jennifer's Body star shared a steamy snap and gave her followers a look at her time on the beach.

"ace of cups + the star, the 37-year-old captioned the post. Fox's photo carousel led with a picture of her lying on a couch while she showed off a her figure in a black two-piece bikini. In the next slide, the actress gives the camera a smize as she shows off her new red hair as she stands by the water.

Fox's latest snap comes after she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue last month. While the cover was a dream for the mother of three, she candidly shared that she has not always celebrated her body.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself really the way other people see me," Fox shared inside the publication. "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever."

Fox explained how special being an SI cover model is for her, as coming to accept herself as beautiful has been something that challenged her as far back as childhood.

When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way," she recalled. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I'm not sure."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

She continued, "The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think."

Fox's fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly deemed the shoot as "hot" while speaking to ET during the SI Swimsuit edition party in New York City. Fox dished about the honor, which she believes she manifested.

"I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, 'You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I've never done it. I've been in Hollywood for a long time," Fox, who is one of four cover stars, shared. "And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, 'Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?'"

Megan Fox Says She Never 'Loved' Her Body and Suffers From Body Dysmorphia



