Megan Fox is getting deep and candid as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model.

The actress sat down for an interview with the publication, as one of this year's select cover models, and opened up about her life, her childhood and her own struggles with self-acceptance and body image issues.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself really the way other people see me," The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star shared in the sprawling video interview, posted on Monday. "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever."

Fox explained how special being an SI cover model is for her, as coming to accept herself as beautiful has been something that challenged her as far back as childhood.

"When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way," she recalled. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I'm not sure."

While she's excited to be covering the issue, and she understands her public persona and image, Fox admitted, "The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think."

When asked what she hopes people first notice about her when they meet her, Fox explained that it's nothing to do with her physical appearance. Instead, "I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it's special."

She also addressed the internet's fascination with her thumbs -- which she laughed off as a silly thing for people to care about. However, she explained that she has what is called "murderer's thumbs" in the world of palmistry, because it's said that the distance between the tip of your thumb and the first joint in your thumb is the length of your temper. However, despite this, Fox said she's got a long fuse.

"It takes a lot to get me to lose my temper, I mean a lot, I have crazy patience. But when you do push me over the edge, you're on demon time," she said, "and you better run for your life and it's scary as f**k."

Fox is one of three cover models who will appear in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue -- alongside Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader. The issue hits newsstands May 18.

