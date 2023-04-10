Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's twin flames are still burning. Last week, the couple put any speculation that their relationship was over to rest when they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii.

Fox and Kelly were seen enjoying time together on the beach during their trip. In the picture, the 36-year-old actress is all smiles as she is given a piggy back ride on the beach by the 32-year-old musician. Keeping their outing casual, Fox wore an all-black outfit, while MGK sported a bright shorts-and-shirt set with a white undershirt.

BACKGRID

The pair have been on a "healing trip" in Hawaii, and last week, the A-list pair were spotted having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the big island. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two dressed casual for the outing. MGK opted for a pink muscle shirt, white shorts and high-top Converse shoes, while Fox sported a green tank top and black pants.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the pair -- who got engaged in 2022 -- appeared to enjoy each other's company but there were no signs of PDA. On their way out, they reportedly waved to some fans as they headed for a stroll down the beach after dinner.

The Jennifer's Body star and the "Wild Boy" rapper's trip comes after fans speculated their relationship was on the rocks. In March, Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party solo. Prior, the actress seemingly hinted at the end of their engagement with cryptic lyrics, and deleted Instagram posts of MGK on social media.

Following the Instagram drama, the pair were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office.

A source recently told ET that the couple are trying to work things out.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better," the source told ET. "Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him."

The couple are focusing on spending quality time together. "They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place," the source added. "They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed."

RELATED CONTENT:

How Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Working Through Their Issues

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Vacation Together in Hawaii

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Together’ After Split Rumors (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery