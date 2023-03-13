Megan Fox appeared to be living it up at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Showing up to the annual soirée solo Sunday, the 36-year-old actress turned heads as she enjoyed a night apart from her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who had a show in Dana Point.

Dressed in a black strapless Miss Sohee Couture gown, Fox debuted an all-new red hairdo as she partied alongside singer Billie Eilish and reunited with her Transformers co-star, Tyrese Gibson, and his girlfriend Zelie Timothy.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Following Fox's Oscars night out, a source inside Vanity Fair's bash tells ET that she seemed "happy and free."

"Megan Fox was having a great time at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night. She seemed happy and free. She was friendly to everyone and was just enjoying herself," the source says.

"She spent most of the night with her longtime agent, Chuck James, and they were chatting together all evening," the source adds. "She left the party at around 2 am while holding hands with him."

ET

While Fox didn't share any photos from the night on her Instagram -- which was recently wiped clean of posts -- photographer Cibelle Levi shared some BTS shots of Fox's look, including a video of the actress getting ready for her big night out.

One of the clips, done in part for Vanity Fair's "To the Nines," segment, shows Fox getting ready ahead of the Oscars bash.

"I did meditate before I came today," Fox says, as the finishing touches were being done to her hair and makeup.

In addition to getting glam, Fox revealed that she also did a series of facials to get her skin ready for the party. Explaining the inspiration behind her look, the Jennifer's Body actress told VF that she and her team wanted to do something "different," adding that her gown, which featured glittering angel-like wings attached at the hips, was inspired by Greek mythology.

"I have this obsession with Greek mythology," Fox shares. "I don't want to go into the whole thing, but basically like, coming back from the underworld, what would you look like?"

"If your hair was set -- if all the fire and brimstone from hell was in your hair," she adds of her fiery red locks. "You were the queen of the underworld, what would you look like walking the red carpet?"

Joking about being late "per usual," Fox, who by then is fully accessorized in an equally sparkling statement necklace and heels, tells the camera, "pray for me," as she makes her way to the party.

The outing comes after last week, a source told ET that Megan and MGK are working on their relationship and "still have trust issues to work through," following split rumors after a skirmish at the Super Bowl last month.

"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

A source later told ET that the couple had gotten into "a big argument" that left Megan "very upset." Shortly thereafter, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, where they were photographed, after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," a source previously told ET. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

The couple has been together since 2020 and got engaged in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Fox Debuts New Look and Attends Oscars After-Party Solo

Where Megan Fox and MGK's Relationship Stands Amid 'Trust Issues'

Brian Austin Green Praises Megan Fox While Ripping Ex Over Son Kassius

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Working Through ‘Trust Issues’ (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery