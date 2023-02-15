Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t let each other go yet. According to a source, although the couple had a rocky Super Bowl weekend, they are working on making things better.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," the source tells ET. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways."

The source adds, "They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, got engaged in 2022. On Tuesday, the pair proved they were working on amending their relationship when they were spotted in pictures by the Daily Mail leaving a marriage counseling office, after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

The Jennifer’s Body actress seemed emotional as she wiped tears as MGK -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- walked closely behind her. Fox and MGK appeared to have a brief conversation before leaving in separate cars.

Over the weekend, Fox led fans to speculate that it was the end of their relationship when she took to Instagram and shared pictures with a cryptic message and deleted all her pictures with the rapper. Shortly after, Fox deactivated her entire account.

According to the source, the couple got into an argument ahead of the rapper’s performance at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

"Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset," the source said. "She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute."

According to the source, the apparent argument affected MGK's performance.

"MGK wasn't in the right frame of mind to be performing after this," the source noted. "He wasn't himself and his band carried the show on their backs. It wasn't a usual MGK performance or what people expect from him. His mic died while performing 'Bloody Valentine' and he tapped it and seemed annoyed before someone came to replace it."

