Martha Stewart Is a 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover Model at 81
Martha Stewart, 81, Opens Up About Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’ …
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Memes ‘Taking Over’ When She Couldn’t…
Kenan Thompson on Pete Davidson Returning to Host 'SNL' (Exclusi…
Martha Stewart on the Internet’s Reaction to Her ‘Thirst Trap’ P…
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Accused of Being a Toxic Work Environm…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Riley Keough Reacts to Continuing Elvis Presley's Legacy in 'Dai…
Rebel Wilson Welcomes a Secret Baby Via Surrogate!
Savannah Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Text From Chloe About Jul…
‘Welcome to Wrexham’: How Taylor Swift Might Contribute to Seaso…
How Kim Kardashian May Be Sending a Message to Potential New Lov…
John Travolta Had a Difficult Talk With Son Ben About Death Foll…
Kelly Clarkson ‘Shielded’ From Alleged Toxic Work Environment at…
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Exciting’ and ‘Insane’ First Moments of Moth…
Lainey Wilson Shares Update on Dad's Health After ACM Awards Win…
Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Lookalike and OnlyFans…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Martha Stewart is making a splash! The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul is one of four cover girls of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.
While talking to Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the lifestyle guru says she "liked" the cover photo and was "shaking" as it was announced. Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic for the issue and says she wore nine different bathing suits.
She shares that in November she got a call asking her to shoot the campaign and was told it would take place in January.
"To be on the cover at my age was a challenge and I think I met the challenge. I didn’t starve myself but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months, I went to Pilates every other day and that was great," says Stewart. "It was kind of fun."
Stewart credits "good living" and "successful living" to how she looks on the cover, and feels people should stop focusing on aging while stressing the importance of eating well and exercising.
Stewart has always been open about living well. In January, the TV personality took to Instagram to show off her smooth skin and talk about Pilates with a new selfie. Sitting in the chair while getting a shampoo, Stewart posed with her lips pursed and her skin glowing.
"Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!!" Stewart captioned the photo. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By reimaging I meant no filtering my selfie!"
She went on to share three more selfies, writing, "These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life."
She added that she's been getting facials for the last 40 years.
RELATED CONTENT:
Martha Stewart Reveals What She Thinks of Pete Davidson's Girlfriend
Martha Stewart Spends Easter With Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Martha Stewart Hate Each Other
Martha Stewart Is Radiant in 'Unfiltered' Selfies: 'No Face Lift'
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully'
Related Gallery