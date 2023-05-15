Martha Stewart Is a 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover Model at 81

Martha Stewart is making a splash! The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul is one of four cover girls of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

While talking to Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the lifestyle guru says she "liked" the cover photo and was "shaking" as it was announced. Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic for the issue and says she wore nine different bathing suits.

She shares that in November she got a call asking her to shoot the campaign and was told it would take place in January.

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark -- this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark -- this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue! See her like never before here https://t.co/BcQZcV7R6j — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

"To be on the cover at my age was a challenge and I think I met the challenge. I didn’t starve myself but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months, I went to Pilates every other day and that was great," says Stewart. "It was kind of fun."

🌴 @MarthaStewart is opening up to @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about shooting the @SInow cover, preparing for this ‘challenge,’ finding confidence from a young age, and more. pic.twitter.com/lnss1byCjn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2023

Stewart credits "good living" and "successful living" to how she looks on the cover, and feels people should stop focusing on aging while stressing the importance of eating well and exercising.

Stewart has always been open about living well. In January, the TV personality took to Instagram to show off her smooth skin and talk about Pilates with a new selfie. Sitting in the chair while getting a shampoo, Stewart posed with her lips pursed and her skin glowing.

"Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!!" Stewart captioned the photo. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By reimaging I meant no filtering my selfie!"

She went on to share three more selfies, writing, "These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life."

She added that she's been getting facials for the last 40 years.

RELATED CONTENT:

Martha Stewart Reveals What She Thinks of Pete Davidson's Girlfriend

Martha Stewart Spends Easter With Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Martha Stewart Hate Each Other

Martha Stewart Is Radiant in 'Unfiltered' Selfies: 'No Face Lift'

Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully'

Martha Stewart Shares Her Celebrity Crush and More in a Game of Sip or Spill (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery