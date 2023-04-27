A supporter of love! Martha Stewart is a big fan of Pete Davidson's burgeoning romance with Chase Sui Wonders.

The celebrated lifestyle guru and TV personality walked the carpet at the grand reopening of Tiffany and Co.'s flagship store in New York City on Thursday, and she spoke with ET about her friend and his lady love.

"He was just visiting at my house with his new girlfriend," revealed Stewart, who celebrated Easter with Davidson and Wonders earlier this month.

Stewart praised Wonders when asked about how she felt about the young actress, sharing, "[She's] lovely! Lovely."

Davidson and Wonders were both in New York on Thursday, not far from the Tiffany & Co. gala, for the premiere of Davidson's new series Bupkis, and Stewart expressed her excitement for the series to debut.

"I can't wait to see it," Stewart gushed.

Stewart surprised fans on April 9 when she took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and the happy couple at her farm in New York, and wrote in the caption, "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple !!!!"

ET also spoke with Davidson on Thursday at his red carpet premiere, and he had nothing but praise for Wonders.

"I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson gushed over Wonders. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so...I had a blast."

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and the 26-year-old Generation actress were first linked together back in December. She first played his love interest in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and she'll appear in his semi-autobiographical TV show when the Peacock series drops May 4.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Continue Fueling Romance Rumors on Hawaii Vacation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Martha Stewart Spends Easter With Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Martha Stewart Hate Each Other

Martha Stewart Is Radiant in 'Unfiltered' Selfies: 'No Face Lift'

Martha Stewart on Pete Davidson and Holiday Planning with Mariah Carey

Related Gallery