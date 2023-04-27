Pete Davidson may have gone incognito to his Bupkis premiere at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Thursday, but there was no hiding the way he feels about his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

While speaking to ET on the red carpet, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum was inevitably asked about Sui Wonders, the actress he's been dating since they were first linked together back in December. She first played his love interest in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and she'll appear in his semi-autobiographical series when the Peacock series drops May 4.

"I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson gushed over Wonders. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so...I had a blast."

Davison, who donned an oversized jacket over an oversized grey sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and covered in large shades, also spoke about his star-studded cast, that includes Joe Pesci and Edie Falco. Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart, Method Man, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson and Charlie Day are among those also appearing.

"I mean, it was a lot of just like, 'I don't know if we can get that person.' I was like, 'Why don't we just call them,'" Davidson said. "And people were really respectful and nice and everyone just really ... it was like a family. Everyone had a really good time."

Earlier this month, the NSFW director's cut trailer for the Peacock comedy dropped. The show follows Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The half-hour series was three years in the making.

"Me and Judah [Miller] wrote this during the pandemic 'cause we were just so bored," Davidson said. "And we were like, 'This would be insane if we were able to do this.' And then we couldn't believe that people also really liked it and we couldn't believe we got to be in it and it kinda just took off. We are really proud. It's been like three years. We're stoked. We're stoked."

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.

