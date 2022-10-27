Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage.

This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after a surprising exodus of long-time cast members. However, the new talented repertoire of players have already shown, in just their first few episodes of the season, that they have what it takes to leave an impression and create comedy gold.

Check out the full list of the hosts and musical guests who have lent their talent to Season 48, and who are set to take the stage in the weeks to come. Check back as the season progresses, as the list will be updated regularly as new hosts and musical guests are announced.

SNL Episode 1 -- Oct. 1, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller hosted the season 48 debut -- and appeared in the "cold open" sketch, which is rare for a first-time host -- while Kendrick Lamar hit the stage as a musical guest.



SNLEpisode 2 -- Oct. 8, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Celebrated Irish actor Brendan Gleeson made his SNL debut and was joined in his monologue by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, Willow served as the night's musical guest.



SNL Episode 3 -- Oct. 15, 2022

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty, making her debut as an SNL host, and her triumphant return as a musical guest.



SNL Episode 4 -- Oct. 29, 2022

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After previously serving as a musical guest, Jack Harlow will take the stage for SNL's Halloween episode, and, like Megan Thee Stallion, will also perform.



SNL Episode 5 -- Nov. 5, 2022

Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank

Comedian and Oscars co-host Amy Schumer will take the reins in her third go as host. Meanwhile, she will be joined by Steve Lacy as the night's musical guest.



SNL airs lives, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

