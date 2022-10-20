Seth Meyers on Whether He's Taking Over 'Saturday Night Live' When Lorne Michaels Retires
Seth Meyers is addressing speculation that he would take over for Lorne Michaels if the legendary creator of Saturday Night Live ever decides to leave the NBC sketch comedy show.
During a hilarious conversation on Earwolf's The Fckry podcast with Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus, Meyers was straight-up asked if he's going to take over for Michaels. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host says no before everyone starts talking over each other.
But, in the end, it's clear Meyers, 48, says he's not taking over for the 77-year-old despite his name being thrown around as a possible successor should Michaels one day depart. What's more, Meyers doesn't think anybody's taking over, ever.
When Marcus chimes in telling Meyers he's "perfect" for the role, Jones offers her thoughts on who may ultimately take over.
"I think it's gonna be Tina Fey, honestly," Jones says.
The response prompted Meyers to open up more about Michaels one day exiting the series.
"Nobody can take over for Lorne," Meyers says. "If you don't think with the money Lorne Michaels has made, he's not getting some special blood transfusion done one day. If you don't think ..."
Jones seemed to agree, "because Lorne literally pushes for that, for that budget too. 'Cause it takes a lot of money to run. And I think they [NBC] give it to him because it's Lorne."
For good measure, Meyers quipped, "I already asked Lorne. I asked him, 'Will you speak at my funeral?'"
"'Cause I'm like, 'You are a vampire, OK?!" added Jones.
SNL earlier this month kicked off its 48th season. Michaels has previously said, in a conversation with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, that he's thought about when the right time to leave is.
"I think I'm committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years," said Michaels during the December 2021 interview. "I'd like to see that through and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave."
Back in March, Meyers, who worked on SNL from 2001 to 2014, weighed in on whether he'd return to the NBC program after years as a cast member, head writer and host of "Weekend Update."
"I'm too old. I feel like when I went back there to host [in 2018], I felt like an athlete who lost, like, 10 miles off his fastball," he explained to ET. "It's so hard. I'm so impressed with everybody who's still doing it. It was the best, but it was a young man's game."
