Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' Director's Cut Trailer Is Full of Jokes About His Public Persona
The NSFW director's cut trailer for Pete Davidson's upcoming Peacock comedy, Bupkis, is here!
On Thursday, the streaming network shared the chaotic, star-filled trailer featuring new footage from Davidson's semi-autobiographical series, which launches Thursday, May 4.
The comedy follows Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The half-hour series, which straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson, stars Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.
The trailer, which Peacock touts as Davidson's cut, features a slew of famous guest stars, including Davidson's real-life girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders; Bobby Cannavale; Al Gore; Jon Stewart; Charlie Day; Steve Buscemi; Sebastian Stan; Machine Gun Kelly; Ray Romano; John Mulaney; Kenan Thompson; and more.
As expected, Davidson pokes fun at the tabloids' obsession over his personal life and even his "big d**k energy," as Romano tells him in one memorable moment in the trailer, "You're like p***y Thanos."
Watch Davidson's custom cut of the Bupkis trailer below.
Davidson also is a writer and executive producer on Bupkis, alongside showrunner/writer/executive producer Judah Miller and writer/executive producer Dave Sirus. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as EPs.
Other notable names appearing in the series include La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Method Man and Marissa Jaret Winokur.
