Pete Davidson has been in show business for over a decade and finds it odd that people are so invested in his dating life.

The 29-year-old comedian was a guest on Thursday's episode of the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast where he opened up about fans' interest in who he's dating.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," Davidson said. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost -- for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

The Bupkis star shared that it's "confusing" to see people so invested in his love life.

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work. I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened," he said, adding that he doesn't "have control" over getting his photo taken in public.

"Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really sh**ty feeling," he explained. "I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working."

Davidson is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders -- who he's been romantically linked to for several months -- and they first met as co-stars in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. They were recently spotted kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood in January.

Davidson recently returned to Instagram, and though he is not following anyone and hasn't posted anything, his bio reads, "Bupkis premieres 5/4 on @peacock."

In February 2022, Davidson returned to Instagram after a four-year hiatus, but the return only lasted a week.

Prior to deleting his account, the comedian shared a classic clip from the 1982 film The King of Comedy, starring Robert De Niro, on his Stories.

In the clip, De Niro’s character says, "It's better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime." Davidson's post had some fans speculating that he was taking shots at his then-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian’s, ex, Kanye "Ye" West.

While on Instagram, Davidson only followed his then-girlfriend, Kardashian, and Sebastian Stan, but had over 900,000 followers, including West, who spent his time the previous week using the platform to make jabs at the star.

A day after Davidson left Instagram, West took credit for his departure, posting, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life."

Davidson also left Instagram in 2018, shortly after his split from then-fiancée Ariana Grande. The following month, he explained why he chose to get rid of the app.

"No, there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform," he shared. "The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

While Davidson told host Jon Bernthal on Thursday that he's "cool" with his "late-night friends" occasionally making jokes about his romantic life, he often felt like a "loser" when being made fun of during his time on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022.

"When it's your own show, and I'll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it's] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they're making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark -- the show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you."

The comedian clarified that he "loves" his former co-stars and owes his "life" to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. He then notes that it was "f**king confusing because it's the nature of entertainment."

"It was a really difficult thing to do. You feel insecure," he shared. "You feel like a small person."

